COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100 in Tallapoosa County

Tallapoosa County saw its COVID-19 death toll significantly rise on Friday, surpassing 100 confirmed virus deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths in Tallapoosa County, bringing the county’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 101. ADPH also added two new probable virus deaths in Tallapoosa County, bringing the probable death count to six.

There were 4,482 confirmed deaths and 709 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Friday, according to ADPH.

Of the 4,482 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 59 from Lee County, 28 from Macon County and four from Russell County. Of the 709 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 20 from Lee County, seven from Macon County and three from Russell County.

ADPH also reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 173 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, 35 in Russell County and 32 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases: