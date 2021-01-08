 Skip to main content
COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100 in Tallapoosa County
COVID-19 in Lee County

In this July 15 file photo, an EAMC nurse administers a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru testing center in Opelika.

 Sara Palczewski/

Tallapoosa County saw its COVID-19 death toll significantly rise on Friday, surpassing 100 confirmed virus deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths in Tallapoosa County, bringing the county’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 101. ADPH also added two new probable virus deaths in Tallapoosa County, bringing the probable death count to six.

There were 4,482 confirmed deaths and 709 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Friday, according to ADPH.

Of the 4,482 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 59 from Lee County, 28 from Macon County and four from Russell County. Of the 709 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 20 from Lee County, seven from Macon County and three from Russell County.

ADPH also reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 173 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, 35 in Russell County and 32 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

  • Chambers County – 1,407 confirmed, 1,185 probable, 2,592 combined
  • Lee County – 6,578 confirmed, 4,777 probable, 11,355 combined
  • Macon County – 882 confirmed, 191 probable, 1,073 combined
  • Russell County – 2,438 confirmed, 575 probable, 3,013 combined
  • Tallapoosa County – 1,762 confirmed, 769 probable, 2,531 combined

Lee County is averaging about 112 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:

  • Chambers County — 28
  • Macon County — 9
  • Russell County — 26
  • Tallapoosa County — 19

ADPH reported 5,057 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, 3,782 confirmed cases and 1,275 probable cases. There were 315,365 confirmed cases and 78,922 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 394,287 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.

