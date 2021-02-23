COVID-19 death toll up, new cases down in east Alabama

Several east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death toll rise on Tuesday despite the number of new virus cases remaining low.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Lee County and one in Macon County on Tuesday. The department also reported three probable deaths in Chambers County.

As of Tuesday, there have been 7,575 confirmed deaths and 2,085 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 7,575 reported deaths in Alabama, 68 are from Chambers County, 91 from Lee County, 34 from Macon County, 22 from Russell County and 122 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,085 probable deaths, 34 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 16 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 21 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, five in Russell County and 10 in Tallapoosa County on Monday, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday: