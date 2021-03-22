COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC remain stable, low

COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center remain stable.

There were 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier. Hospitalized patients have ranged from seven to 13 patients per day for the past 24 days, according to hospital data.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise each day. Nearly 55,430 doses have been administered by EAMC since December 2020.

The number of doses given is expected to rise a little faster as the Community Vaccine Clinic has increased its daily time allotment, which was set at 1,500 per day on Monday, EAMC said.

Eligible individuals for COVID-19 vaccination can visit www.eastALcovidvaccine.com to register and self-schedule their vaccination appointment.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.