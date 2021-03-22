 Skip to main content
COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC remain stable, low
COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC remain stable, low

163482297_4461904190493313_2029877652549878084_o.png

East Alabama Medical Center released this graphic Monday showing the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at its campuses.

 East Alabama Medical Center

COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center remain stable.

There were 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier. Hospitalized patients have ranged from seven to 13 patients per day for the past 24 days, according to hospital data.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise each day. Nearly 55,430 doses have been administered by EAMC since December 2020.

The number of doses given is expected to rise a little faster as the Community Vaccine Clinic has increased its daily time allotment, which was set at 1,500 per day on Monday, EAMC said.

Eligible individuals for COVID-19 vaccination can visit www.eastALcovidvaccine.com to register and self-schedule their vaccination appointment.

