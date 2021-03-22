COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC remain stable, low

COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center remain stable.
There were 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier. Hospitalized patients have ranged from seven to 13 patients per day for the past 24 days, according to hospital data.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise each day. Nearly 55,430 doses have been administered by EAMC since December 2020.
The number of doses given is expected to rise a little faster as the Community Vaccine Clinic has increased its daily time allotment, which was set at 1,500 per day on Monday, EAMC said.
Eligible individuals for COVID-19 vaccination can visit www.eastALcovidvaccine.com to register and self-schedule their vaccination appointment.
