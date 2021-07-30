COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at EAMC; Mobile hospital has highest number of COVID-19 patients

“When a new variant of the virus enters the community and people don’t have immunity to that virus then cases can increase rapidly,” Roberts said in the video. “Particularly with this Delta variant, it’s more infectious than previous versions of the COVID-19 virus so it’s caused a great number of infections in a short period of time. That’s what we’re seeing now: rapid increase in the number of cases in our community and subsequently rapid increase of hospitalizations."

On the subject of breakthrough cases in which vaccinated individuals test positive for COVID-19, Roberts said that the vaccine “is way better than what we could have dreamed but it’s still not 100%.”

“Some people who are completely vaccinated may develop COVID-19,” he said. “Now what we’ve seen in general is that those patients don’t get as sick and don’t go to the hospital. But even at 95% effectiveness, 95% is not 100% and some people who get vaccinated are going to get sick. Some of those people are people with compromised immune systems or people whose immune systems are not able to create an adequate response to a vaccination…”