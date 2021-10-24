COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop sharply at EAMC

On Friday, East Alabama Health reported 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier, as well as four patients on ventilators. This is down from an October high of 37 hospitalized COVID patients, on Oct. 5, and 13 COVID patients on ventilators, on Oct. 1.

These latest numbers are a sharp decline from September, when the hospital reported a pandemic-record 93 hospitalized COVID patients on Sept. 4, and also a pandemic-record 26 COVID patients on ventilators on Sept. 9.

On Friday, East Alabama Health spokesman John Atkinson reported that since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has treated 2,344 COVID patients, and 328 of them have died from the virus, including 19 in October.

Atkinson said EAMC’s Infusion Center will be returning to the portable building in the north parking lot on Monday after being moved to the ICU Waiting Room in late August after COVID-19 cases spiked during the spread of the Delta variant.

East Alabama Health officials are still encouraging people to get vaccinated to reduce transmission rates in the community and lessen the chance of hospitalization if infected with COVID.

They’re also recommending that residents who received their initial vaccine doses more than six months ago should get a booster shot at least two weeks before holiday gatherings begin.