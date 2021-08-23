COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 75 over the weekend

Beams said the hospital’s goal was simple: “to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community, which will assuredly limit the number of COVID hospitalizations and deaths.”

“And the best way to reach that goal,” he said, “is through vaccination. … “We only want a healthy, prosperous community.”

Steady climb

Before the weekend, the previous high for hospitalizations during the current peak was 72 on Wednesday. That number dropped to 69 on Thursday before rising to 71 on Friday, 74 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.

On Aug. 11, one COVID patient was on a ventilator at EAMC. In the past 12 days, that number has risen steadily to 16 with no decline.

In an attempt to free up hospital beds and ICU space for patients dealing with non-COVID-related ailments and emergencies, EAMC moved its COVID-19 infusion center into the area previously occupied by the ICU waiting room.

The infusions of monoclonal antibodies are given to patients who have recently tested positive and have been determined to be at high risk for hospitalization.