COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 75 over the weekend

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose steadily over the weekend at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, before dipping slightly on Monday.
The COVID hospitalizations hit 75 on Sunday, a high for this summer and the current peak, before dipping to 74 on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients on ventilators continued to rise, moving from 10 on Friday to 16 on Sunday and Monday.
Of those 16 patients on ventilators at EAMC on Monday, 15 were unvaccinated – or about 94%. Of the 22 COVID patients in the ICU at EAMC on Monday, 20 were unvaccinated – or about 91%.
Of the 74 total patients hospitalized with COVID at EAMC on Monday, 59 were unvaccinated – or about 80%.
As infections and hospitalizations have surged with the spread of the Delta variant, hospital staff, from the CEO down, have been urging unvaccinated people to get the shot.
Monday’s news that the Pfizer vaccine had received FDA approval brought hope that more people would get vaccinated.
“We’re very thankful to finally hear this great news,” said Chuck Beams, EAMC’s executive director of Pharmacy Services at East Alabama Health. “The FDA is the gold standard for ensuring safe and effective drugs for all Americans.”
Beams said the hospital’s goal was simple: “to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community, which will assuredly limit the number of COVID hospitalizations and deaths.”
“And the best way to reach that goal,” he said, “is through vaccination. … “We only want a healthy, prosperous community.”
Steady climb
Before the weekend, the previous high for hospitalizations during the current peak was 72 on Wednesday. That number dropped to 69 on Thursday before rising to 71 on Friday, 74 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.
On Aug. 11, one COVID patient was on a ventilator at EAMC. In the past 12 days, that number has risen steadily to 16 with no decline.
In an attempt to free up hospital beds and ICU space for patients dealing with non-COVID-related ailments and emergencies, EAMC moved its COVID-19 infusion center into the area previously occupied by the ICU waiting room.
The infusions of monoclonal antibodies are given to patients who have recently tested positive and have been determined to be at high risk for hospitalization.
Last week, as the hospitalization count rose from 55 to 72, the most common age group for these patients was the 50-59 age bracket. On Monday, that had shifted to the 70-79 age group, which had 20 patients hospitalized. The 50-59 age group was next with 15 patients, followed by ages 60-69 with 12 and ages 80 and up with 10.
This was followed by ages 40-49 with six patients, ages 30-39 and 20-29 with five each, and ages 0-18 with one patient.
Cases among children ages 0-18 continued to climb. On Aug. 16, the Pediatric Clinic in Opelika announced that 116 patients had tested positive at its offices the prior seven days, the highest on-week total for the clinic since the start of the pandemic.
That number rose last week, with 219 pediatric patients testing positive.