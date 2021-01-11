COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 90 at EAMC

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to a record 90 patients only 11 days into the new year, something hospital officials expected.

There were 90 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Monday, up four from Sunday’s total of 86 and up six from Saturday’s total of 84. Ventilator usage was down to 16 patients, the lowest number of virus patients requiring ventilation since Jan. 5 when 15 were on ventilators, according to hospital data.

“It’s difficult to see that number continue to rise, but unfortunately it was expected in the wake of the holidays,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said of the hospitalizations. “It’s too late to do anything to change what happened then, but we can improve going forward.”

Atkinson said it’s important that people limit their exposure to others outside their immediate households to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“In particular, please refrain from familiar settings such as extended family or friends where you are more likely to let your guard down by not wearing a mask or social distancing,” he said. “That seems to be where more cases have been originating as opposed to stores where people do tend to wear a mask and keep some distance.”