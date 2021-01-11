COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 90 at EAMC

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to a record 90 patients only 11 days into the new year, something hospital officials expected.
There were 90 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Monday, up four from Sunday’s total of 86 and up six from Saturday’s total of 84. Ventilator usage was down to 16 patients, the lowest number of virus patients requiring ventilation since Jan. 5 when 15 were on ventilators, according to hospital data.
“It’s difficult to see that number continue to rise, but unfortunately it was expected in the wake of the holidays,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said of the hospitalizations. “It’s too late to do anything to change what happened then, but we can improve going forward.”
Atkinson said it’s important that people limit their exposure to others outside their immediate households to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
“In particular, please refrain from familiar settings such as extended family or friends where you are more likely to let your guard down by not wearing a mask or social distancing,” he said. “That seems to be where more cases have been originating as opposed to stores where people do tend to wear a mask and keep some distance.”
Additionally, EAMC said it received 1,535 COVID-19 vaccination appointment requests from residents age 75 and older of Lee, Chambers and Macon counties between Friday evening and Monday afternoon.
Residents who requested an appointment will receive a call within a few days to schedule their first dose of the vaccine. Atkinson said EAMC’s call center began making scheduling calls on Monday and were able to schedule some appointments for Monday afternoon
“We’re excited to begin this phase of vaccinations as these are our community’s parents and grandparents, and are among the most vulnerable population when it comes to COVID-19 having a significant impact on their health,” Atkinson said. “If you know someone 75 and older in these three counties, and they are not proficient with the internet, please offer to help them get registered through this link. It truly takes less than five minutes. Once you submit the form, it immediately takes you to a confirmation page.”
EAMC reminds residents eligible for vaccination not to call the hospital directly but to register through the following link, https://apps.eamc.org/Secure/VaccineRegistration.