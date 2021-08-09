COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to 44 over weekend; 6th straight day with an increase

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley jumped over the weekend from 37 on Friday to 44 on Monday.

It was the highest number of patients with the virus at EAMC since Feb. 15, when 45 patients were hospitalized, but that was on the downslope from a pandemic-high 92 patients on Jan. 13.

Monday marked the sixth straight day that EAMC’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased.

Of those 44 patients, 36 of them – about 82% – are unvaccinated, while seven are fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. Of the nine COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU, eight of them are not vaccinated. Only one patient is on a ventilator.

In Alabama, there were 2,134 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients on Monday, compared to only 179 patients on July 3.