COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low, steady at EAMC
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low, steady at EAMC

EAMC 9-10 (copy) (copy)

The East Alabama Medical Center released new COVID-19 data Monday.

 O-A News file

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low and steady throughout the weekend, something hospital officials say is encouraging.

There were 11 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Monday, an increase from nine on Sunday, eight on Saturday and six on Friday. Additionally, two COVID-19 patients were on ventilators, according to hospital data.

“Our COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively low, and we appreciate everyone's support to keep it that way,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “Between vaccinations and people better understanding how to keep themselves safe, we're encouraged that 2021 will continue to outperform 2020.”

Meanwhile, EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic surpassed 60,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Thursday. The clinic continues to provide 1,200–1,500 shots a day.

EAMC reminds the community the vaccine clinic is open Monday–Thursday beginning this week. To sign up for a vaccine appointment, register at eastALcovidvaccine.com and self-schedule an appointment. EAMC noted that Google Chrome or Firefox are the best browsers to use to schedule an appointment.

