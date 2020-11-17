COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady, local virus cases rise

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained steady at East Alabama Medical Center during the weekend, however, hospital officials expect to see a rise in patients in the coming days.

“With the continued increase of new cases in the area, we’d expect that hospitalizations will increase as well in the coming days, just as it has done during previous community case increases,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “Hospitals nationwide are expressing concern over their current number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and the major holidays approaching.”

There were 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized from Friday to Monday and 32 patients hospitalized on Tuesday at EAMC. Additionally, six ventilators were in use on Tuesday, the most in a month, according to the hospital system.

Lee County saw 157 new COVID-19 cases from Friday to Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). There were 4,599 confirmed cases and 2,679 probable cases in the county for a combined total of 7,278 virus cases on Tuesday.

Lee County’s average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks also rose from about 33.1 cases on Friday to about 38.3 cases on Tuesday, according to ADPH data.