COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket in Alabama since Monday but dip slightly at EAMC

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley dipped from 44 to 43 on Wednesday. It was the fifth straight day the hospitalization count has been 42 or higher.

On Monday, the total of 44 COVID-19 patients at EAMC was the highest since Feb. 15, when 45 patients were hospitalized, but that was on the downslope from a pandemic-high 92 patients on Jan. 13. The hospital system logged 44 patients again on Tuesday.

In Alabama, there were 3,851 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients on Wednesday, up from 2,134 on Monday.

On Wednesday, Alabama had a rate of 24.1% for positive COVID-19 tests over the past seven days. Lee County had a positivity rate of 21.1%. The only neighboring county with a positivity rate higher than the state as a whole was Russell County at 28.6%. Positivity rates for other neighboring counties included Macon at 7.6%, Chambers at 19.8% and Tallapoosa at 21.2%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alabama had a rate of 349.7 new cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday. Lee County had a new case rate of 271.7 per 100,000 people. The only neighboring county with a new case rate higher than the state as a whole was Chambers at 375.9%. The new case rate in other neighboring counties included Russell at 165.6%, Macon at 221.4% and Tallapoosa at 341.9%, according to ADPH.