 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 numbers drop in Lee County, statewide
0 Comments
top story

COVID-19 numbers drop in Lee County, statewide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EAMC Vaccine clinic

A COVID-19 vaccine dose is labeled at East Alabama Medical Center’s Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said the country is "turning the corner" on the pandemic, but stressed the importance of all Americans to get vaccinated.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 769 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, results that are in line with the recent slow pace of new infections.

Lee County reported 30 new cases. Russell County had six new cases. Chambers County reported four new cases. Tallapoosa County had 10 new cases and Macon County reported five new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 530,325 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

Those numbers in east Alabama, as of Monday afternoon, were:

Chambers County – 1,770 confirmed, 1,789 probable, 3,563 combined

Lee County – 8,849 confirmed, 7,037 probable, 15,886 combined

Macon County – 1,251 confirmed, 341 probable, 1,592 combined

Russell County – 3,267 confirmed, 1,145 probable, 4,412 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,854 confirmed, 1,175 probable, 4,029 combined

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are new confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 24, 0

Lee County — 117, 3

Macon County — 10, 0

Russell County — 44, 0

Tallapoosa County — 63, 1

As of Monday, there have been 10,912 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 171 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.

EAMC clinic hours change soonCitizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama There are 300 time slots per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.

The Community Vaccine Clinic will shift to afternoon hours on May 24, with a new schedule of 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.

Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert