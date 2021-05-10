COVID-19 numbers drop in Lee County, statewide

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 769 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, results that are in line with the recent slow pace of new infections.
Lee County reported 30 new cases. Russell County had six new cases. Chambers County reported four new cases. Tallapoosa County had 10 new cases and Macon County reported five new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 530,325 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
Those numbers in east Alabama, as of Monday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,770 confirmed, 1,789 probable, 3,563 combined
Lee County – 8,849 confirmed, 7,037 probable, 15,886 combined
Macon County – 1,251 confirmed, 341 probable, 1,592 combined
Russell County – 3,267 confirmed, 1,145 probable, 4,412 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,854 confirmed, 1,175 probable, 4,029 combined
Here are new confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 24, 0
Lee County — 117, 3
Macon County — 10, 0
Russell County — 44, 0
Tallapoosa County — 63, 1
As of Monday, there have been 10,912 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 171 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.
EAMC clinic hours change soonCitizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama There are 300 time slots per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.
The Community Vaccine Clinic will shift to afternoon hours on May 24, with a new schedule of 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.
Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.