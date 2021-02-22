COVID-19 numbers in east Alabama continue on downward trend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over a 14-day period on Feb. 14:

Chambers County — 9

Lee County — 55

Macon County — 5

Russell County — 14

Tallapoosa County — 15

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:

Chambers County — 7

Lee County — 31

Macon County — 4

Russell County — 10

Tallapoosa County — 13

ADPH reported 677 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 485 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases. There were 382,331 confirmed cases and 105,189 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 487,520 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.

As of Monday, there have been 7,526 confirmed deaths and 2,066 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 7,526 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 68 are from Chambers County, 90 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 22 from Russell County and 123 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,066 probable deaths, 31 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 16 from Tallapoosa County.

