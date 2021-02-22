COVID-19 numbers in east Alabama continue on downward trend

East Alabama counties saw another weekend of significantly fewer new COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 101 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties from Friday to Sunday.
This past weekend’s total number of new cases is 77 fewer cases than the previous weekend’s total. ADPH reported 178 total new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 12-14, according to ADPH data.
Of the 101 new cases, nine were from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, five from Macon County, 19 from Russell County and 21 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:
- Chambers County – 1,680 confirmed, 1,687 probable, 3,367 combined
- Lee County – 8,282 confirmed, 6,527 probable, 14,809 combined
- Macon County – 1,091 confirmed, 304 probable, 1,395 combined
- Russell County – 3,112 confirmed, 887 probable, 3,999 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,615 confirmed, 904 probable, 3,519 combined
East Alabama counties have also seen their average number of new COVID-19 cases reported during a 14-day period decline during the past week.
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over a 14-day period on Feb. 14:
- Chambers County — 9
- Lee County — 55
- Macon County — 5
- Russell County — 14
- Tallapoosa County — 15
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:
- Chambers County — 7
- Lee County — 31
- Macon County — 4
- Russell County — 10
- Tallapoosa County — 13
ADPH reported 677 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 485 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases. There were 382,331 confirmed cases and 105,189 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 487,520 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Monday, there have been 7,526 confirmed deaths and 2,066 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,526 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 68 are from Chambers County, 90 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 22 from Russell County and 123 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,066 probable deaths, 31 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 16 from Tallapoosa County.