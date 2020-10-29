COVID-19 patient hospitalizations dip below 20 at EAMC

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 20 on Thursday for the first time since early September at East Alabama Medical Center.
EAMC had 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday. Additionally, three virus patients were on ventilators, according to hospital data.
EAMC remains at orange level visitations, which means one visitor per patient per day, due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Lee County being between 5 and 10 percent, the hospital said.
Although hospitalizations are down locally, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in Lee County is back on the rise after weeks of decline, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data.
ADPH reported 31 new virus cases in Lee County on Wednesday and 54 on Tuesday. The two-day span marks the highest total of new cases reported in 48 hours since Sept. 29-30.
There were 4,278 confirmed cases and 2,371 probable cases for a combined total of 6,649 cases in Lee County as of Thursday night, according to ADPH.
Lee County’s average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks is back on the rise after weeks of decline. The county is averaging about 21.6 new virus cases during the past two weeks, up from Monday’s average of about 18.7 cases.
ADPH also reported 14 new virus cases in Chambers County, four in Macon County, 24 in Russell County and 34 in Tallapoosa County from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 958 confirmed, 422 probable, 1,380 combined
- Macon County – 476 confirmed, 67 probable, 543 combined
- Russell County – 1,832 confirmed, 151 probable, 1,983 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,110 confirmed, 262 probable, 1,372 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 9
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 9
There were 161,537 confirmed virus cases and 27,612 probable cases as of Thursday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 189,149.
There were 2,718 confirmed deaths and 196 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,718 reported deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 51 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 86 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 196 probable deaths, three are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, three from Macon County and one from Tallapoosa County.
