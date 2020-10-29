COVID-19 patient hospitalizations dip below 20 at EAMC

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 20 on Thursday for the first time since early September at East Alabama Medical Center.

EAMC had 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday. Additionally, three virus patients were on ventilators, according to hospital data.

EAMC remains at orange level visitations, which means one visitor per patient per day, due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Lee County being between 5 and 10 percent, the hospital said.

Although hospitalizations are down locally, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in Lee County is back on the rise after weeks of decline, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data.

ADPH reported 31 new virus cases in Lee County on Wednesday and 54 on Tuesday. The two-day span marks the highest total of new cases reported in 48 hours since Sept. 29-30.

There were 4,278 confirmed cases and 2,371 probable cases for a combined total of 6,649 cases in Lee County as of Thursday night, according to ADPH.