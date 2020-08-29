COVID-19 risk rising in Lee County; EAMC reporting lower numbers

The risk of contracting COVID-19 in Lee County and other east Alabama counties is back on the rise, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There were 863 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 3,091 in Lee County, 383 in Macon County, 1,512 in Russell County and 915 in Tallapoosa County as of Friday evening.
Lee County had the most new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday with 52 new cases. It also has the highest average of most new COVID-19 cases confirmed per day in the last two weeks in east Alabama with about 28 new cases per day, according to state data.
However, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center on Friday was 30. Despite a higher positivity rate over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have slowly declined from 46 on Aug. 17.
“We heard during a conference call on Wednesday with the Alabama Hospital Association that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are the lowest they have been in some time,” stated John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “Throughout July and the early part of August, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama was routinely 1,500 and higher. Last week, it was under 1,100 and today it was at 1,002. Also, the availability of ICU beds in the state has improved.”
Breakdown
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 9
- Tallapoosa County — 3
Lee County moved from a moderate-risk county to a high-risk county in the latest COVID-19 county risk map produced by ADPH, which was released Friday afternoon. Chambers County moved from a low-risk county to a high-risk county and Macon County moved from a moderate-risk county to a high-risk county.
Russell County remained a moderate-risk county and Tallapoosa County remained a low-risk county. The classification comes from the 14-day average of new cases in the county.
There were 113,723 confirmed cases and 2,017 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Friday, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,017 reported deaths, 39 are from Chambers County, 48 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 81 from Tallapoosa County.
Auburn University
Auburn University plans to look into reports of university students who are testing positive for COVID-19 at clinics off campus and are not reporting their positive results to Auburn.
“Auburn University will look into these reports to ensure students feel comfortable with and knowledgeable about our reporting process and any steps that might follow,” Auburn University said in a statement. “Auburn strongly encourages students to immediately begin the process of self-quarantine if they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or known exposure to someone who has tested positive for the disease.
"This is crucial in our efforts to keep transmission rates down and ensure a safer and successful fall semester.”
The university says its medical clinic maintains an adequate supply of COVID-19 tests, offers multiple testing options and is well-equipped to provided testing to the Auburn campus community despite a high call volume.
“While the medical clinic has been fielding an unprecedented high volume of calls and has scheduled many tests this week, it is working diligently to address all patient needs, not just COVID-19,” Auburn said.
Auburn University students and others in the campus community are encouraged to contact the university’s COVID-19 Resource Center at 334-844-6000 or visit aub.ie/covidhelp.
