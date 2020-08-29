COVID-19 risk rising in Lee County; EAMC reporting lower numbers

The risk of contracting COVID-19 in Lee County and other east Alabama counties is back on the rise, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

There were 863 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 3,091 in Lee County, 383 in Macon County, 1,512 in Russell County and 915 in Tallapoosa County as of Friday evening.

Lee County had the most new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday with 52 new cases. It also has the highest average of most new COVID-19 cases confirmed per day in the last two weeks in east Alabama with about 28 new cases per day, according to state data.

However, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center on Friday was 30. Despite a higher positivity rate over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have slowly declined from 46 on Aug. 17.

“We heard during a conference call on Wednesday with the Alabama Hospital Association that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are the lowest they have been in some time,” stated John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “Throughout July and the early part of August, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama was routinely 1,500 and higher. Last week, it was under 1,100 and today it was at 1,002. Also, the availability of ICU beds in the state has improved.”