COVID-19 spread continues in east Alabama

Coronavirus is hitting many east Alabama counties a bit harder each day. The region had its COVID-19 death toll rise midweek, as the number of new COVID-19 cases spiked the day before Thanksgiving.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one virus death in Chambers County, one in Lee County, two in Macon County and one in Tallapoosa County since Tuesday. There were 3,240 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths in Alabama on Friday.

Of the 3,240 reported deaths in Alabama, 42 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, 18 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 89 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 332 probable deaths, eight are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, four from Macon County and two from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.

ADPH reported 41 new virus cases in Chambers County, 74 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, eight in Russell County and 22 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.

The number of new cases reported on Thanksgiving was significantly lower than Wednesday’s case totals. ADPH confirmed one new COVID-19 case in Chambers County, 16 in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Russell County and three in Tallapoosa County.