COVID-19 spread continues in east Alabama

Coronavirus is hitting many east Alabama counties a bit harder each day. The region had its COVID-19 death toll rise midweek, as the number of new COVID-19 cases spiked the day before Thanksgiving.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one virus death in Chambers County, one in Lee County, two in Macon County and one in Tallapoosa County since Tuesday. There were 3,240 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths in Alabama on Friday.
Of the 3,240 reported deaths in Alabama, 42 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, 18 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 89 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 332 probable deaths, eight are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, four from Macon County and two from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
ADPH reported 41 new virus cases in Chambers County, 74 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, eight in Russell County and 22 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.
The number of new cases reported on Thanksgiving was significantly lower than Wednesday’s case totals. ADPH confirmed one new COVID-19 case in Chambers County, 16 in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Russell County and three in Tallapoosa County.
East Alabama Medical Center had a drop in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday and Thursday, but a rise in patients Friday.
There were 30 virus patients hospitalized on Wednesday, 31 on Thursday and 35 on Friday. Additionally, there were five patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported per day in the past two weeks. The county is averaging about 45 new virus cases per day, according to ADPH.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 1,113 confirmed, 652 probable, 1,765 combined
- Lee County – 4,776 confirmed, 2,959 probable, 7,735 combined
- Macon County – 643 confirmed, 88 probable, 731 combined
- Russell County – 1,959 confirmed, 255 probable, 2,214 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,327 confirmed, 430 probable, 1,757 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 16
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 12
- Tallapoosa County — 15
There were 202,473 confirmed virus cases and 40,401 probable cases as of Friday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 242,874.
