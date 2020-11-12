COVID-19 surge hits east Alabama

Lee County eclipsed more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to its highest level in nearly a month.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in Lee County from Tuesday to Wednesday. There were 4,474 confirmed virus cases and 2,569 probable cases for a combined total of 7,043 total COVID-19 cases in Lee County on Thursday.

The county is one of eight Alabama counties to have more than 7,000 total COVID-19 cases. Only Baldwin, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery and Shelby counties have more total cases than Lee County, according to ADPH.

Lee County’s average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks also continues to rise. The county was averaging about 29 new COVID-19 cases per day on Thursday. Lee County was averaging about 18 new cases at the end of October, according to ADPH data.

EAMC and EAMC-Lanier have seen their combined COVID-19 hospitalizations rise from 20 on Nov. 5 to 32 on Thursday. Ventilator usage for virus patients also rose to five on Thursday, the highest number in use since late October, according to EAMC data.