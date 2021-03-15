COVID-19 test processing backlog adds 200+ new virus cases to east Alabama

Many east Alabama counties saw the number of new COVID-19 cases reported skyrocket on Monday due to the state processing a backlog of more than 4,000 cases.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) processed a backlog of 4,007 cases on Sunday and the cases are classified as confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. However, the tests were performed between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021, the department said Monday.
The backlog caused ADPH to report 213 new COVID-19 cases Monday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 213 reported cases, 15 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, three from Russell County and 137 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
ADPH reported a total of 62 new cases in east Alabama counties from Saturday to Sunday. Of the 62 reported cases, three are from Chambers County, 27 from Lee County, three from Macon County, 25 from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:
- Chambers County – 1,716 confirmed, 1,741 probable, 3,457 combined
- Lee County – 8,483 confirmed, 6,714 probable, 15,197 combined
- Macon County – 1,179 confirmed, 318 probable, 1,497 combined
- Russell County – 3,186 confirmed, 952 probable, 4,138 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,717 confirmed, 1,090 probable, 3,807 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:
- Chambers County — 4
- Lee County — 19
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 6
- Tallapoosa County — 17
ADPH reported 4,556 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 1,193 confirmed cases and 3,363 probable cases. There were 395,896 confirmed cases and 112,333 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 508,229 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Monday, there have been 8,120 confirmed deaths and 2,209 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,120 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 72 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,209 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 62 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.