COVID-19 test processing backlog adds 200+ new virus cases to east Alabama

Many east Alabama counties saw the number of new COVID-19 cases reported skyrocket on Monday due to the state processing a backlog of more than 4,000 cases.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) processed a backlog of 4,007 cases on Sunday and the cases are classified as confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. However, the tests were performed between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021, the department said Monday.

The backlog caused ADPH to report 213 new COVID-19 cases Monday between Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Of the 213 reported cases, 15 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, three from Russell County and 137 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

ADPH reported a total of 62 new cases in east Alabama counties from Saturday to Sunday. Of the 62 reported cases, three are from Chambers County, 27 from Lee County, three from Macon County, 25 from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday: