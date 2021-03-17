COVID-19 testing backlog of 200-plus tests causes new virus case numbers to slightly rise in east Alabama

Another processing of a backlog of COVID-19 tests by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) caused some east Alabama counties to see a higher number of new virus cases Wednesday than in previous days.
ADPH processed a backlog of 201 cases Wednesday. The tests are being classified as probable COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday even though tests were performed from Oct. 1, 2020, through March 8, 2021, the department said.
ADPH reported two new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 14 in Lee County, four in Macon County, 22 in Russell County and 10 in Tallapoosa County Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,720 confirmed, 1,740 probable, 3,460 combined
- Lee County – 8,496 confirmed, 6,722 probable, 15,218 combined
- Macon County – 1,181 confirmed, 322 probable, 1,503 combined
- Russell County – 3,196 confirmed, 966 probable, 4,162 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,721 confirmed, 1,097 probable, 3,818 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County — 4
- Lee County — 17
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 16
ADPH reported 759 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, including 622 confirmed cases and 137 probable cases. There were 396,997 confirmed cases and 112,479 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 509,476 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Wednesday, there have been 8,166 confirmed deaths and 2,197 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,166 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 73 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,197 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 62 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.