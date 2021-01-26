 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned in Russell County
EAMC vaccine

An Auburn University nursing student gives a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at EAMC's virus vaccination site.

 Sara Palczewski/

The Alabama Department of Public Health plans to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Russell County for residents who qualify for the vaccine.

Vaccination clinics will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 pm. At the Russel County Health Department, located at 1850 Crawford Rd., Phenix City, ADPH announced Tuesday.

Individuals who qualify for the vaccine must call 1-855-566-5333 to schedule an appointment. Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Alabama are healthcare providers, residents of long-term care, people who are age 75 and older, police officers and firefighters.

Vaccinations are free of charge.

ADPH says it’s working to improve COVID-19 vaccine scheduling capabilities and is working to create an online registration portal.

