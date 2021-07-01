COVID-19 variant not a problem for East Alabama -- yet

Marilyn Bulloch, an associate clinical professor in Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy and an infectious disease expert, said the Delta variant is an evolutionary offshoot of the coronavirus.

“This is still coronavirus, and it is still the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It has just mutated, much in the way other viruses mutate,” said Bulloch in a news release from the university. “Some years, flu season is light, while other years, the circulating strain is really harsh on the body. It all depends on the circulating strains and the way it has evolved…

“The CDC has labeled this a ‘variant of concern’ because there is evidence that it is spread more easily, can cause more severe disease, including hospitalizations and death, and is associated with reduced effectiveness of available treatments and vaccines.”

It appears that the variant may present different symptoms than what are usually associated with COVID-19. The most common Delta symptom is headache, along with a runny nose, sore throat and a fever, but with less coughing or loss of smell. It is also more contagious and appears to get worse at a faster rate than other strains.

And it’s hitting younger people harder than earlier versions of coronavirus.