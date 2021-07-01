COVID-19 variant not a problem for East Alabama -- yet

The Delta variant strain of the coronavirus has hit India and Britain hard in recent weeks, but Lee and surrounding counties have been spared as of now.
As far as East Alabama Medical Center officials know, this part of the state hasn’t had any Delta variant cases yet, but that could change. It accounts for approximately 20 percent of infections in the United States, with health experts predicting it could become the country’s most dominant type.
"It’s my understanding that when patients are tested and confirmed (with coronavirus), we can’t tell here at the hospital which variant it is,” explained EAMC spokesman John Atkinson. “So I can’t say if we have it here locally, but it has been identified in the state.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health has a special test to determine the precise version of coronavirus a patient may suffer from, but that information isn’t reported back to the testing site, Atkinson added.
ADPH spokeswoman Arrol Sheehan said she wasn't certain of the number of Delta variant cases in the state as of Thursday, but she did confirm there have been cases reported.
"ADPH reports by public health district, and there have been 196 total variants of concern identified in the East Central district. None have been the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant," Sheehan told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Marilyn Bulloch, an associate clinical professor in Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy and an infectious disease expert, said the Delta variant is an evolutionary offshoot of the coronavirus.
“This is still coronavirus, and it is still the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It has just mutated, much in the way other viruses mutate,” said Bulloch in a news release from the university. “Some years, flu season is light, while other years, the circulating strain is really harsh on the body. It all depends on the circulating strains and the way it has evolved…
“The CDC has labeled this a ‘variant of concern’ because there is evidence that it is spread more easily, can cause more severe disease, including hospitalizations and death, and is associated with reduced effectiveness of available treatments and vaccines.”
It appears that the variant may present different symptoms than what are usually associated with COVID-19. The most common Delta symptom is headache, along with a runny nose, sore throat and a fever, but with less coughing or loss of smell. It is also more contagious and appears to get worse at a faster rate than other strains.
And it’s hitting younger people harder than earlier versions of coronavirus.
“The concerning thing with this is we are learning that almost half of all children who develop COVID-19 symptoms experience Long COVID-19, and we still do not know the full implications of the virus over the life span,” Bulloch said.
In Long COVID-19, people continue to experience COVID-19 symptoms for longer than usual after initially contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Bulloch said the best thing people can do is to get vaccinated.
“It seems that protection against this strain may not be seen for up to 28 days after getting immunized. The Delta variant is anticipated to become the dominant strain by fall and that is the same time that we enter cold and flu season,” Bulloch noted.
“It is really important to give your body enough time to mount an immune response. It is also important to continue common-sense infection prevention practices—things like good hand washing or staying away from others if you feel sick.