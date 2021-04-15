COVID-19 won’t change how Auburn University does business, president tells Jimmy Rane

Auburn University will continue with some online offerings into the future, but students aren’t going anywhere.

“There is no interest in Auburn becoming solely an online supplier,” President Jay Gogue told the university’s trustees at Thursday’s board work session.

That assurance came in response to questions by Trustee Jimmy Rane after presentations by Provost Bill Hardgrave and Senior Vice President of Student Affairs Bobby Woodard.

Hardgrave reported that students’ grades held up well in Fall 2020, despite the increased reliance on online instruction due to COVID-19. He also noted that about half of the 8,200 students enrolled this summer will be able to access their courses online, at least in part.

Woodard updated the board on the ongoing plans to retire the Hill and build a new dorm next to the Quad in the center of campus. He said the university would rely on leasing private student beds off campus – with advantageous terms including lease flexibility for students – over the next few years as the Hill is gradually decommissioned and the new Quad dorm opens in 2024.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The existing Quad dorms are now being renovated, a project Woodard expects to be completed by the middle of this decade.