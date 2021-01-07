covid for print

The COVID-19 situation in Lee County took another bad turn on Thursday with the county’s death toll rising and more than 200 new cases reported for the second straight day.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths and reported a probable virus death in Lee County on Wednesday. The county’s death toll now stands at 59 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 20 probable virus deaths.
ADPH reported 218 new virus cases in Lee County on Wednesday, nearly 20 higher than Tuesday’s reported case total of 201, according to ADPH data.
There were 6,493 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,686 probable cases in Lee County on Wednesday since the pandemic began in March. The combined case total was 11,179.
Lee County saw its average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks eclipse 100. The county is averaging about 105 new COVID-19 cases per day. The county was averaging 91 new cases at the beginning of the week.
Another hospitalization record
It was another day, another COVID-19 hospitalization record broken for East Alabama Medical Center on Thursday.
There were 85 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, the highest number of virus patients hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to hospital data.
Additionally, there were 20 virus patients on ventilators, two less than the hospital’s ventilator usage record of 22 set back in April 2020.
Thursday’s COVID-19 hospitalization record breaks Wednesday’s record of 80 virus patients hospitalized. EAMC has broken a COVID-19 hospitalization record seven times since Dec. 28, 2020, data shows.
Hospital officials said Wednesday they are worried hospitalizations could reach 90-100 by the end of January.
Virus cases in nearby counties
ADPH also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 10 in Macon County, 46 in Russell County and 22 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,369 confirmed, 1,156 probable, 2,525 combined
- Macon County – 872 confirmed, 186 probable, 1,058 combined
- Russell County – 2,422 confirmed, 557 probable, 2,979 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,750 confirmed, 754 probable, 2,504 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 26
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 25
- Tallapoosa County — 19
ADPH reported 5,046 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 3,314 confirmed cases and 1,732 probable cases. There were 311,583 confirmed cases and 77,647 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 389,230 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.
There were 4,408 confirmed deaths and 672 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Thursday, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,408 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 96 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 672 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, seven from Macon County, three from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.