COVID hospitalizations and patients on ventilators return to peak-high levels on Friday

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 72 to 77 on Friday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, equaling the most during this fourth peak.
Sixteen COVID patients were on ventilators at EAMC on Friday, up from 12 on Thursday and also equaling the fourth-peak high.
John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman, said hospitals around the state including EAMC are seeing some breakthrough cases needing to be hospitalized.
Of the 77 COVID-19 patients at EAMC, 13 were fully vaccinated, or about 17% of those hospitalized. Fifty-nine patients were unvaccinated, and five were partially vaccinated.
“The Delta variant is much stronger than the original strain and that lessens the efficacy of the vaccine some,” Atkinson said on Friday. “Plus, most of the vaccinated we’re seeing were among the earliest people to be vaccinated—mostly an older and/or immunocompromised population. The immune response from the vaccine may not have been as strong as with younger, healthier populations, which is why booster shots are being recommended soon.”
While about 76% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday were unvaccinated, about 87% of COVID patients in the ICU were unvaccinated, and about 88% of COVID patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.
“Clearly, vaccination makes a huge difference in the severity of symptoms if a patient has to be hospitalized,” Atkinson said.
The most prominent age among hospitalized COVID patients was the 50-59 group with 19 patients, followed by ages 70-79 and 60-69 with 16 each. The 40-49 age bracket had eight hospitalized patients, followed by ages 80+ and ages 30-39 with six each, ages 19-29 with four, and ages 12-18 and 0-11 with one apiece.
Breakdown by counties
Tallapoosa County leads all area counties for percentage of people fully vaccinated, with 36.2%.
Lee County was a close second for full vaccinations at 35.8%, followed by Macon at 35.3% and Chambers at 34%. Randolph County was about 23.7% fully vaccinated, with Russell County last among local counties at 18.9%.
Macon County continued to lead area counties for partial vaccinations at 46.2%, followed by Tallapoosa at 44.5%, Lee at 43.3% and Chambers at 42.3%. Randolph County was next at 30.5% partially vaccinated, followed by Russell County at about 25%.
Macon County has shown the highest percentage growth in full vaccinations over the past month at 3%, while Tallapoosa leads among strongest growth in new first doses at 5.1%.
Bullock County has the best overall numbers in the region with about 40% of its residents fully vaccinated and more than half of its residents receiving at least one dose.
Across the state, Alabama’s confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients continued to climb, from 2,879 to 2,886, and its positivity rate rose from 23.1% to 23.3%.
Call center
EAMC’s call center, at 334-528-4YOU (4968), is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Give them a call for information on the following:
COVID testing: The call center staff can schedule free testing for people who currently have symptoms.
COVID infusions: If you test positive and qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, they can schedule you for that infusion appointment, which is free of charge. COVID home test results are not accepted for the scheduling of an infusion.
Vaccine locations: All COVID-19 vaccines are free, regardless of vaccine location. If you need to know where to find a location near you, they can help direct you.
If you need immediate medical attention related to your COVID symptoms, please visit your nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1.