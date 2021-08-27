COVID hospitalizations and patients on ventilators return to peak-high levels on Friday

“Clearly, vaccination makes a huge difference in the severity of symptoms if a patient has to be hospitalized,” Atkinson said.

The most prominent age among hospitalized COVID patients was the 50-59 group with 19 patients, followed by ages 70-79 and 60-69 with 16 each. The 40-49 age bracket had eight hospitalized patients, followed by ages 80+ and ages 30-39 with six each, ages 19-29 with four, and ages 12-18 and 0-11 with one apiece.

Breakdown by counties

Tallapoosa County leads all area counties for percentage of people fully vaccinated, with 36.2%.

Lee County was a close second for full vaccinations at 35.8%, followed by Macon at 35.3% and Chambers at 34%. Randolph County was about 23.7% fully vaccinated, with Russell County last among local counties at 18.9%.

Macon County continued to lead area counties for partial vaccinations at 46.2%, followed by Tallapoosa at 44.5%, Lee at 43.3% and Chambers at 42.3%. Randolph County was next at 30.5% partially vaccinated, followed by Russell County at about 25%.

Macon County has shown the highest percentage growth in full vaccinations over the past month at 3%, while Tallapoosa leads among strongest growth in new first doses at 5.1%.