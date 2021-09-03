COVID hospitalizations at EAMC increase by 20 in two days; now one shy of pandemic high

As the Delta variant spreads, younger age groups are being affected. For example, EAMC as of Friday morning had 22 COVID patients under the age of 50, including six under the age of 30, and seven ventilated COVID patients under the age of 50.

Wallace and other physicians and staff at EAMC continue to plead with unvaccinated people to go ahead and get the jab.

“Seeing patients, including a new mom, fight for their lives on a ventilator is excruciating,” she said. “Especially when it’s extremely clear now after eight months that the vaccines are safe and effective at keeping the vast majority of people out of the hospital and limiting critical care and deaths. This peak was very avoidable. It’s sad to watch so many people suffer.”

The number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators would be even higher, according to East Alabama Health spokesman John Atkinson, if not for the 26 deaths of COVID patients at EAMC since Aug. 1.

Atkinson said the hospital, which operates 30 ICU beds, had 38 patients in need of ICU care on Friday morning. Of those 38 patients, 25 had COVID and 22 of them were on ventilators.

The work continues to grow for East Alabama Health staff.