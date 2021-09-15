COVID patients at EAMC drop to lowest number since Aug. 17

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 77 to 67 patients on Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, the fewest COVID hospitalizations at EAMC since Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, the number of ventilated patients dropped from 21 to 19, the lowest number since Aug. 29.
COVID hospitalizations at EAMC hit a pandemic high of 93 on Sept. 4, the day of Auburn’s season football opener against Akron. By Tuesday, hospitalizations had dropped to 77, before falling another 10 notches on Wednesday, to 67.
Ventilated COVID patients at EAMC hit a pandemic high of 26 on Sept. 9, before dropping to 19 on Wednesday.
EAMC spokesman John Atkinson called the recent declines “a mixture of good news and bad news” because of the role deaths played in the falling numbers. He said that less than half of the 10-person drop was due to the deaths of hospitalized patients.
The largest age group for hospitalized COVID patients and ventilated COVID patients was the 70-79 group, with 19 hospitalized and five ventilated patients.
The next largest age groups for hospitalized patients were ages 50-59 with 16 patients and ages 40-49 with 12 patients. The next largest age groups for ventilated patients were ages 60-69 and ages 40-49 with four each.
Atkinson and other EAMC staff continue to point out that the majority of COVID patients are unvaccinated. For example, 48 of 67 – or about 72% – of hospitalized COVID patients were unvaccinated; 16 of 20 – or about 80% – of patients in ICU were unvaccinated; and 15 of 19 – or about 79% – of COVID patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.
The Pediatric Clinic, with offices in Opelika and Auburn, reported significantly fewer new COVID cases last week than in the week prior. It reported 105 new cases in the week of Sept. 6-12 compared to 187 in the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5 and 272 in the week of Aug. 23-29.