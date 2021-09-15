COVID patients at EAMC drop to lowest number since Aug. 17

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 77 to 67 patients on Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, the fewest COVID hospitalizations at EAMC since Aug. 17.

Meanwhile, the number of ventilated patients dropped from 21 to 19, the lowest number since Aug. 29.

COVID hospitalizations at EAMC hit a pandemic high of 93 on Sept. 4, the day of Auburn’s season football opener against Akron. By Tuesday, hospitalizations had dropped to 77, before falling another 10 notches on Wednesday, to 67.

Ventilated COVID patients at EAMC hit a pandemic high of 26 on Sept. 9, before dropping to 19 on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

EAMC spokesman John Atkinson called the recent declines “a mixture of good news and bad news” because of the role deaths played in the falling numbers. He said that less than half of the 10-person drop was due to the deaths of hospitalized patients.

The largest age group for hospitalized COVID patients and ventilated COVID patients was the 70-79 group, with 19 hospitalized and five ventilated patients.