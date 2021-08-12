COVID patients at EAMC increase by more than 20% on Thursday

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley jumped from 43 to 53 on Thursday, an increase of more than 20%. It was also the most since Feb. 8 and only one patient shy of EAMC’s first peak on April 11, 2020.

After climbing steadily for six days to a count of 44 patients on Monday, the COVID hospitalizations at EAMC held steady for another day before dropping by one patient on Wednesday. Thursday’s increase of 10 patients was the largest one-day rise in hospitalizations at EAMC this summer. The previous high mark was on Aug. 5, when COVID patients increased from 29 to 36.

Of those 53 patients at EAMC, the most prevalent age group was age 60-69 with 15 patients, followed by age 70-79 with 14 and age 50-59 with 12. Other age groups included age 30-39 with five hospitalized COVID patients, followed by age 80 and up with three patients and age 40-49 and age 20-29 with two each.

Meanwhile, the statewide hospitalization rate, which has been outpacing EAMC’s hospitalization rate, increased by less than 2% on Thursday, to 2,371 confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Of those patients in Alabama hospitals, 86% are unvaccinated, 11% are fully vaccinated, and 3% are partially vaccinated.

