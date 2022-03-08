COVID patients continue to drop sharply at EAMC, and community alert level drops to low

East Alabama Medical Center reported on Tuesday its lowest number of COVID patients in more than three months. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Community Level for Lee County was downgraded to low.

As of Tuesday morning, East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier had a total of six patients with COVID, according to John Atkinson, public relations director for East Alabama Health. That’s the lowest census since Dec. 5, when there were only five COVID patients in the two hospitals.

EAMC also reported zero COVID patients on ventilators, equaling the previous low of Dec. 22.

COVID hospitalizations at EAMC have made a sharp descent since January, when they hovered in the 90s for 10 straight days, even hitting a pandemic record of 100 on Jan. 18.

Since last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the COVID-19 Community Level for Lee County from medium to low.

The Community Levels are a new tool designed to help communities determine which prevention steps to take based on its latest COVID-19 data, including hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, COVID-19 hospital admissions and new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Accessed through the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html, the tool provides a color-coded map of the United States by county.

Under this low level, citizens are advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if symptoms arise.

Under the medium level, community members are advised to observe the above steps, and those who are at high risk for severe illness are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they should wear a mask and take other precautions.

Under the high level, community members are advised to wear a mask indoors in public.

In addition to Lee County, the counties of Chambers and Tallapoosa are at the low level, while Bullock, Russell and Macon counties are at the medium level.

The high-level county nearest to Lee County is Chilton County. Other Alabama counties at the high level include four on the southern Mississippi border (Sumter, Choctaw, Washington and Mobile) and three bordering Tennessee (Limestone, Madison and Jackson).