COVID patients on ventilators match all-time pandemic high on Tuesday

While the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Tuesday from to 77 to 71 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, the number of COVID patients on ventilators rose to 22, tying the all-time pandemic high of 22 on April 3-5, 2020.
Six of the 22 COVID patients on ventilators are under the age of 50, with three in the 40-49 age bracket, two in the 30-39 group, and one falling in the 20-29 age range.
The remaining 16 ventilated COVID patients are ages 50 and up, with six each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups, three ages 70-79, and one in the 80+ group.
Physicians at EAMC have pointed out recently that the Delta variant has caused the age of COVID patients to drop and has increased the number of younger patients in the ICU and on ventilators.
For example, about 27% of COVID patients on ventilators are under the age of 50, while about 25% of all the COVID patients at EAMC are under the age of 50.
Medical experts continue to encourage unvaccinated people in the community to get vaccinate, and they cite the percentage of patients that are unvaccinated.
About 82% of the COVID patients on ventilators on Tuesday, or 18 out of 22, were unvaccinated, compared to 79% of COVID hospitalizations, or 56 out of 71.
While the number of COVID patients in the hospital, including 25 in the ICU, has put a strain on hospital staff, East Alabama Health spokesman John Atkinson also pointed to the increased workload in other areas of the hospital. For example, EAMC’s testing center is conducting more than 100 tests a day, the infusion center maxes out at 64 procedures a day, and the call center, which makes appointments for both, averages around 600 calls a day.
“Due to this surge in COVID cases, our employees and physicians throughout the organization are being asked to do more than ever before—and some in departments to which they were re-assigned,” Atkinson said. “Like other hospitals, the demand here is on the brink of outpacing the supply.
“There’s a finite number of hospital beds and supplies in every community and every state; you cannot simply ramp up production to make more. And even if you could, the number of healthcare workers to staff beds, answer calls, conduct tests and perform other tasks are in equally short supply right now.”