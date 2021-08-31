COVID patients on ventilators match all-time pandemic high on Tuesday

While the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Tuesday from to 77 to 71 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, the number of COVID patients on ventilators rose to 22, tying the all-time pandemic high of 22 on April 3-5, 2020.

Six of the 22 COVID patients on ventilators are under the age of 50, with three in the 40-49 age bracket, two in the 30-39 group, and one falling in the 20-29 age range.

The remaining 16 ventilated COVID patients are ages 50 and up, with six each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups, three ages 70-79, and one in the 80+ group.

Physicians at EAMC have pointed out recently that the Delta variant has caused the age of COVID patients to drop and has increased the number of younger patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

For example, about 27% of COVID patients on ventilators are under the age of 50, while about 25% of all the COVID patients at EAMC are under the age of 50.

Medical experts continue to encourage unvaccinated people in the community to get vaccinate, and they cite the percentage of patients that are unvaccinated.