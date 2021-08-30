COVID patients on ventilators now one patient shy of EAMC's all-time high

East Alabama Health reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in its system has reached 21, just shy of the pandemic record of 22 set April 3-5, 2020, during the first peak.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 80 on Sunday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, the most since Jan. 24, before dropping to 77 on Monday.
Ventilators
After dropping from 16 to 13 last week with the death of three patients, the ventilator count at EAMC rose to 18 on Saturday before jumping to 21 on Monday.
About 86% of the COVID patients on ventilators, or 18 out of 21, are unvaccinated, according to John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
“With the Delta variant, we have seen younger, sicker patients who are unvaccinated occupying ICU beds here and around the state,” Dr. Meshia Wallace, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at EAMC, said last week. “That’s especially heartbreaking and frustrating because we know this could have been prevented.”
Hospitalizations
For several weeks, EAMC physicians have expressed fear that COVID hospitalizations will reach 92, the highest number during the pandemic, which happened on Jan. 13 of this year.
Two weeks ago, COVID hospitalizations were at 58, then rose steadily to 77 on Aug. 24. Last week, hospitalizations dropped to 70 before climbing back to 80 on Sunday and returning to 77 on Monday.
Of the 77 hospitalized COVID patients at EAMC, 62 of them – about 81% – were unvaccinated.
Also, the age of those hospitalized continues to trend lower, with 19 patients under the age of 50 – with eight patients in their 40s, six in their 30s and five in their 20s.
The most common age groups fell in the 50s, 60s and 70s, with 17 patients each in the 50-59 and 60-69 brackets and 16 patients in the 70-79 group. Eight of the hospitalized patients were in the 80+ age group.
Prevention
EAMC has moved its infusion center into the hospital’s ICU waiting room and has ramped up monoclonal infusions from 48 to 64 a day. The infusions, which Chuck Beams, executive director of pharmacy services at East Alabama Health, calls the “Seal Team 6 in an IV bag,” have helped keep at-risk people who test positive for COVID-19 out of the hospital.
Beams encourages people to take action if they have COVID symptoms.
“If you’re at home and you’re sick, you need to get tested,” he says. “If you’re positive and high risk, you need to get the infusion. Not only does that help you and could possibly save your life, it helps us because we’re out of beds.”
He also warns anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms but thinks they “can ride it out and just lay in bed and rest.”
They need to hydrate – drinking half of their body weight in ounces – and stay active by doing things like walking to the mailbox so they’ll know if they’re short of breath.
“This disease kills people because of what goes on in their lungs,” Beams says. “We can’t have our first connection with a patient when they’re in desperate need of air.”
Call center
EAMC’s call center, at 334-528-4YOU (4968), is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Give them a call for information on the following:
COVID testing: The call center staff can schedule free testing for people who currently have symptoms.
COVID infusions: If you test positive and qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, they can schedule you for that infusion appointment, which is free of charge. COVID home test results are not accepted for the scheduling of an infusion.
Vaccine locations: All COVID-19 vaccines are free, regardless of vaccine location. If you need to know where to find a location near you, they can help direct you.
If you need immediate medical attention related to your COVID symptoms, please visit your nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1.