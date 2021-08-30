COVID patients on ventilators now one patient shy of EAMC's all-time high

Two weeks ago, COVID hospitalizations were at 58, then rose steadily to 77 on Aug. 24. Last week, hospitalizations dropped to 70 before climbing back to 80 on Sunday and returning to 77 on Monday.

Of the 77 hospitalized COVID patients at EAMC, 62 of them – about 81% – were unvaccinated.

Also, the age of those hospitalized continues to trend lower, with 19 patients under the age of 50 – with eight patients in their 40s, six in their 30s and five in their 20s.

The most common age groups fell in the 50s, 60s and 70s, with 17 patients each in the 50-59 and 60-69 brackets and 16 patients in the 70-79 group. Eight of the hospitalized patients were in the 80+ age group.

Prevention

EAMC has moved its infusion center into the hospital’s ICU waiting room and has ramped up monoclonal infusions from 48 to 64 a day. The infusions, which Chuck Beams, executive director of pharmacy services at East Alabama Health, calls the “Seal Team 6 in an IV bag,” have helped keep at-risk people who test positive for COVID-19 out of the hospital.

Beams encourages people to take action if they have COVID symptoms.