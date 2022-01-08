COVID pushes Auburn church back online, seeks relief funding to improve its streaming capability

An Auburn church has opted to shift to virtual services and programming for a second time as COVID-19 cases increase in Alabama, but it’s also seeking county funding to establish a more permanent online presence even after it resumes worship in person.

Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church has moved its sermons to Facebook Live and will be hosting Sunday group meetings through Zoom for the remainder of January to keep congregation members safe, said Pastor Roland Austin.

“Since we have a great deal of elderly in our membership, as we began to notice the variant was affecting those who had been vaccinated, we just thought it in the best interest of public safety to go online with a month-to-month basis decision on being public,” Austin said.

When the Delta variant of the coronavirus began to appear in the summer, Austin said church leaders weren’t as concerned because of its lower infection rate compared to the now dominant Omicron variant.

Austin said the disruption to his congregation’s routine has been emotionally challenging for members, but he aims to keep regular contact with the church body while they’re remote.