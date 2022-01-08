COVID pushes Auburn church back online, seeks relief funding to improve its streaming capability

An Auburn church has opted to shift to virtual services and programming for a second time as COVID-19 cases increase in Alabama, but it’s also seeking county funding to establish a more permanent online presence even after it resumes worship in person.
Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church has moved its sermons to Facebook Live and will be hosting Sunday group meetings through Zoom for the remainder of January to keep congregation members safe, said Pastor Roland Austin.
“Since we have a great deal of elderly in our membership, as we began to notice the variant was affecting those who had been vaccinated, we just thought it in the best interest of public safety to go online with a month-to-month basis decision on being public,” Austin said.
When the Delta variant of the coronavirus began to appear in the summer, Austin said church leaders weren’t as concerned because of its lower infection rate compared to the now dominant Omicron variant.
Austin said the disruption to his congregation’s routine has been emotionally challenging for members, but he aims to keep regular contact with the church body while they’re remote.
“Sometimes there’s a downward morale when we aren’t able to see each other in the worship context, but this too shall pass,” he said. “We have a fairly extensive email network and we’re going to be doing our Bible study by Zoom.”
Many of Green Chapel’s members are related so it’s been simple for them to stay in touch, though Austin said he lives 90 miles outside Auburn and is not able to physically meet with congregation members as often.
Austin said his church previously went online in March 2020 as the pandemic began impacting everyday life in the U.S. and did not return to in-person services until July 2021. This prompted Austin and other church leaders to push for better livestreaming capabilities.
In November, Green Chapel requested funding from the Lee County Commission to finance upgrading its streaming hardware and internet connection, which Austin said the church was eligible for through American Rescue Plan money allocated to the county to disburse to local nonprofits like churches.
“To have legitimate social media streaming capability, it starts with your internet access and we entered into a contract with Spectrum to lay fiber-optic lines to our church in a five-year deal over $30,000,” Austin said. “Then, we’ll be able to establish a website with hardware as well as software to accommodate streams on a large scale, live and in real time. But it’s a costly endeavor.”
Austin anticipates the total cost of creating a viable long-term online platform for Green Chapel to be between $160,000-$180,000 after paying for the fiber-optic lines, purchasing professional camera equipment that can record services live and buying several MacBooks.
“Our current stream is done through Facebook Live with my phone and the legitimacy of T-Mobile,” he said, laughing. “We are a small church, but we’re doing the best we can and it’s a quality product, but we can’t continue this for another year.”
Green Chapel isn’t seeking to create a high-quality online platform just to look impressive. When the church went remote previously, Austin said streams were often tuned in to by “hundreds of people” and not as many in person.
“Our online membership has grown exponentially … (so) the cost justifies the benefit,” he said. “We’ve had around 250-300 before, but active right about now we’re looking at about 175-225 (people).”
He said his church isn’t alone in this regard, naming Mt. Moriah Baptist Church as another local place of worship looking to strengthen its online presence.
Austin hopes to receive funding from the Lee County Commission within the first three months of the year.
Those seeking to tune in to Green Chapel’s services can find the church on Facebook under “Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church – Auburn.”