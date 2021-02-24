Covington Recreation Center in Opelika reopens with upgrades

The City of Opelika held a grand reopening ceremony for the Covington Recreation Center Wednesday after it reopened following the completion of $1.8 million in renovations that began in March 2020.

“It’s got a 59-year history and has touched the lives of so many people in the community — young men and women who play basketball, that enjoy those facilities,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “It’s got a proud history and tradition, and it was badly in need of a facelift. We’ve done some things over the years, but this was a major renovation.”

The majority of the center’s interior was completely redone, and locker rooms, a concession stand, offices, the lobby, game room and kitchen were all renovated. New hydration stations were added around the center, and the basketball court was given a fresh coat of paint, a new heating and air system and a new volleyball system.

The center originally opened in 1962, 28 years before the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and numerous upgrades were implemented as part of the project in order to bring the building into compliance by modern standards, including ADA compliant parking spaces.