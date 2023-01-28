Creating suicide-safe communities: Navy chaplains to host suicide workshop in Auburn

The stigma around suicide leads many people to avoid having conversations about it.

Because of this, Kermit Jones, a reserve Navy chaplain and a trainer of a program called Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, has a mission to help teach others to discuss the topic openly.

“If you’re able to help someone in the topic of suicide, you have a better skill set for working with domestic violence or addiction or mental illness or those sorts of things because what you’re doing is you’re increasing your ability to listen to hear their story,” Jones said.

He along with Ron Newhouse, a retired Navy chaplain and an ASIST master trainer, will be coming to Auburn to teach these intervention skills.

“It’s a two day, evidence-based workshop that equips individuals with the skill set to intervene when someone else is having thoughts of suicide,” Jones said.

In these workshops, participants self-report a 74% increase in the likelihood that they would conduct an intervention and an 88% increase that they felt confident to help a person with thoughts of suicide.

The seminar will be held at Parkway Baptist Church, located on 766 E. University Drive in Auburn, on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Feb. 19 from 12:30 p.m.to 8 p.m. Meals will be provided.

The training is open to any individual 16 years old and older and is not limited to military personnel or veterans.

“If you’re trying to stop veteran suicide, it’s not the veterans you have to focus on. It’s the support structure around them, and this isn’t a veterans-only class,” Jones said.

At the workshop, Jones and Newhouse will discuss the stigma and bias surrounding suicide, show a model about how to approach the topic with someone and how to deal with it once the discussion has begun and will discuss how they can get the person to the next level of care.

To register for the two-day workshop, visit parkwayauburn.org and look under events or email secretary@parkwayauburn.org. Sign-up is first come, first serve and a waitlist will be created for future workshops.

There is a suggested $50 fee to help cover food and materials, but Jones said they will work to ensure that the fee is not a barrier. Just call 334-887-3782.

Reason to get up

According to the CDC, about 45,979 Americans died by suicide in 2020 and there were an estimated 1.2 million suicide attempts.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 17 veterans died a day to suicide in 2020, and Jones believes that number has risen to more than 22 veterans a day as some surveys don’t capture all the numbers.

Jones has served in the military since 1994, and for the past five years, he’s been attached to Marine Forces Reserve and assigned a CREDO, Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operations. Through this operation, Jones hosts training workshops on topics including leadership, marriage, suicide prevention and more.

Jones decided to become a master trainer for the ASIST program, through a company called Living Works, and help people become suicide aware after he became a Navy chaplain.

He often had people come to him and say they were having thoughts of suicide. When someone would admit this to Jones, he said he’d have a moment of panic. Now, he’s able to use what he learned from the ASIST program.

“I’ve enjoyed teaching ASIST because I see the impact that it has,” Jones said. “I can actually see it saving lives, and so that kind of put me down the path of continuing that.”

Jones said about a year ago, he also got connected to an organization called The Long Walk Home, a non-profit dedicated to preventing Veteran suicide founded by Vietnam Marine veteran Ron Zaleski.

Jones said The Long Walk Home has a mentor program and sponsors ASIST workshops like the one that will be held in Auburn.

Zaleski was born in 1950 and came from what he called a dysfunctional World War II family. He saw the cycle of dysfunction create more dysfunction, and decided to create The Long Walk Home to address this issue.

“When a guy comes home and he’s angry, the ones that suffer the most is the family, they’re in the impact zone,” he said. “A veteran that kills himself, his kids have a 85% chance of committing suicide because that’s what they saw…When a family is broken apart and kids end up in foster care, their suicide rate is five times higher than a normal child.”

Zaleski said after he returned home from the military, he found out that two members of his squadron had been shot and killed in combat and the other three were injured. He said he became an angry, miserable person filled with guilt and shame.

He also stopped wearing shoes, but never told anyone the reason behind this until several years later. Around 2005 while teaching swim lessons, Zaleski said a young boy asked him why he doesn’t wear shoes, and he finally revealed he stopped wearing them as a memorial to his fallen brothers.

“That’s the first person I told in 33 years because when he did that is was like God hit me with a two-by-four and said, ‘What are you doing?’ They say God’s always speaking to you, well, he’d caught me with my fingers out of my ears and my eyes open that day, and that’s when I made the shift,” Zaleski said.

After 33 years, he started getting help through different programs, and decided he wanted to share this with others so they wouldn’t spend that much time in anger.

After Zaleski discovered the suicide rate of veterans, he wondered what he could do to help. He decided to walk the Appalachian Trail barefoot to spread awareness and later across the country with a sign that said, “18 Vets a Day Commit Suicide!”

During this barefoot trip, Zaleski was often stopped by a mother who had a son in the military commit suicide.

“She would have this look of despair and loss in her eyes and she would basically talk about a whisper and say that’s my son,” he said. ‘Then she would hold me like I was her son and say, ‘He told me. I didn’t believe him. I should’ve known. It’s my fault.’”

Zaleski said the suicide situation needs to be talked about and there needs to be hope for the veterans who come home.

“I feel more of a Marine now than when I was in because I’m back for the wounded, and it gives me a sense of purpose and gives me a reason to get up,” Zaleski said.

The Long Walk Home offers a program called 10 Challenges to Service. To get involved, visit The Long Walk Home website or call Zaleski at 305-399-5354.