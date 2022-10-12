Creekline Trails of Opelika receives grant from the state to create a multi-use recreational trail

After receiving a grant from the state, Creekline Trails of Opelika is planning to add a multi-use recreational trail along the banks of Pepperell Branch off Waverly Parkway and U.S. Highway 280.

The Opelika City Council approved a subaward agreement with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, and Governor Kay Ivey awarded the city $210,000 to construct the trail. The city is responsible for paying $61,832.

Creekline Trails of Opelika is a citizen-led greenway vision with a goal to add outdoor recreation options and connect people in the community to nature in Opelika.

“It’s a big win for Opelika to be on the short list of communities selected for an ADECA award of this size,” said Mike Akins, acting coordinator of Creekline Trails of Opelika.

The state funds, which come from the federal Recreational Trails Program, will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state and Opelika will be one of them, according to the release from the city.

“Our beautiful community is about to become more beautiful,” Akins said.

The idea to develop a network of multi-use trails following the banks of creeks across the city was led by Shealy and Rocky Langley, a couple from Opelika, in 2018.

“They and some friends noticed that there are a lot of natural areas around Opelika that were potential for development, and in particular, the areas that were close to the many creeks that are part of the natural features of the landscape of Opelika,” Akins said.

The idea quickly gained support from people in the community.

The Langleys and a group of citizens decided to create interest in building some walking trails and green spaces for the community to have access to these natural areas and help preserve it while the city continues to grow and develop.

Creekline Trails started working closing with the Opelika Engineering Department as well as the nonprofit organization Envision Opelika.

Since 2018, Creekline Trails has been fundraising, planning and creating natural trail pathways.

With this grant, Creekline Trails will be paving its first mile of physical trial, turning dreams and plans into a reality. Volunteers have already cleared out a pathway for the Pepperell Branch trail.

For the next step in the process, City of Opelika Engineer Scott Parker said the Opelika Engineering Department will conduct surveys of the trail and design the construction work that needs to be done before it can be paved.

Once the trail is designed, Parker said the city will look to hire a contractor by the spring with hopes to complete the project by the end of summer 2023.

Parker said the trail will be paved with either concrete or asphalt allowing people to walk or ride a bike on it. The trail will be about 4,000 feet long, just short of a mile.

“Even though it’s certainly less than a mile, it’s a pretty substantial beginning of a great project that could be coming throughout the city,” Parker said.

The entrance will be across the street from the Wood Duck Heritage Preserve and Siddique Nature Park on Waverly Parkway and will follow Pepperell Creek.

During the process of paving the first trail, Akins said smaller projects will be in progress to create more non-paved nature paths.

A parking lot will also be built near the intersection of Waverly Parkway and U.S. 280 within the next month or two, Parker said. This will create parking space for people who would like to use the trail, and it will be able to accommodate about a dozen vehicles.

Akins said there will be more discussion about the next phase of the trails, where they will be and how they will connect to the completion of this first phase.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of adapting going on as we go forward, but I could easily see a system of trails for the city that might stretch all the way across the city maybe over to the Sportsplex,” he said.

Parker said this project will benefit the infrastructure of the city creating a space for the public to exercise as well as benefit the local economy.

“We anticipate people coming into the area just to see the trail and visit it and ride through it,” he said.

“We are excited to help improve and expand the Creekline Trail,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a release. “The trails will bring additional outdoor recreation, alternate transportation and watershed protection to our community.”