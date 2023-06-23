The City of Opelika is moving forward with improvements and additions to Creekline Trails, a multi-use recreational trail along the banks of Pepperell Branch off Waverly Parkway and U.S. Highway 280.

At the city council meeting on Tuesday night, the council approved a construction bid to pave the trail which is just short of a mile. City engineer Scott Parker said the trail will be a 2-foot-wide asphalt path that will be ADA accessible. Ramps will be added as well.

The Opelika Engineering Department is involved in designing and managing the construction of the project.

Creekline Trails of Opelika is a citizen-led project that was created about four years ago by Rocky and Shealy Langley, a couple from Opelika, with a goal to connect people with nature.

Dani Nelson, chair of Creekline designing construction, said the group wants to create and encourage green spaces throughout Opelika and encourage long term conservation.

In the past year, Nelson said they’ve installed a parking lot, brought in Southeast Conservation Corps to help with specialized trail construction and raised over $5,000 on Opelika Giving Day to construct pocket parks along the trail.

Creekline is not sure how many pocket parks it will establish along the trail, but there will be several. These parks will include a variety of things like walkways, benches, tables, bicycle racks, native vegetation and more.

In October, the group received a $210,000 grant from Gov. Kay Ivey to construct the trail along Pepperell Branch.

“We’ve cleared over a mile of trail with funds that we previously raised to create an 8 foot corridor that is completely cleared up to 10 feet tall and is being frequently used,” Nelson said. “Anytime I go out there these days, there are people who are already out there, families, dogs, all sorts of people already out there using the corridor.”

Nelson said once the trail is paved it will open up an opportunity for even more people to use and enjoy it. The paved trail will accommodate wheelchairs, strollers, bikes and other types of wheeled access.

Mike Akins, acting coordinator of the project, said they’ve also been working on a master plan that goes to the year 2030. He said they are still working on the details for the plan, but more information about it can be found on the Creekline Opelika website.

The Creekline master plan will be synchronized with the Opelika Bicycle and Pedestrian plan that was finalized in April 2021.

“Our goal is for this to be a model city trail project that should produce an ADA compliant trail that is second to none,” Akins said.

The network of multi-use trails follows the banks of creeks across Opelika. The trail along Pepperell Branch will eventually connect to a trail along Saugahatchee Creek and Rocky Brook Creek.

“We took all the streams, we divided them into 15 segments and then we started analyzing each segment,” Akins said.

After mapping the entire stream structure of Opelika, Akins said it gave them 15 segments, and they narrowed it down to nine possible trails, which they are continuing to work on. The trail along Pepperell Branch is the first of the nine projects. Right now, they’re currently working on number two and three.

Akins said more details about those projects will be released soon.