Creekline Trails surpasses goal, raises over $10,000 for new trail during Opelika Giving Day

Creekline Trails has surpassed its initial goal and raised over $10,000 in order to fund amenities and work towards its first trail as a result of Opelika Giving Day Wednesday.

“We’ve been very successful in the first two years of Opelika Giving Day, and so we knew the community was very generous and really supported Creekline, but we didn’t expect this,” said Susan Brinson, the program administrator for Creekline Trails of Opelika. “We just appreciate this generosity so much, and it’s an indication of how much the community wants to see Creekline made into reality.”

The money raised for Creekline Trails will support the costs of building bridges and boardwalks along the Rocky Brook path in the Opelika Innovation and Technology Park, as well as help pay for amenities like signage, benches, trashcans, trail markings and picnic areas.

The original goal of $10,000 was surpassed at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, and with over 12 hours left before Opelika Giving Day was over, Creekline Trail raised its cap by $5,000 in order to obtain more funds to help provide better trail amenities.

Shealey Langley, who started the idea for Creekline Trails with her husband, said she was “blown away” by how the Opelika community supported their cause so quickly.

