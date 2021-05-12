CreekWood says it's received mining permits for proposed granite quarry near Beulah

Creekwood Resources announced late Tuesday that it has received state and federal mining permits for its proposed granite quarry near Beulah.

“We are excited to have received these important permits allowing us to move forward with our Shady Grove operation," said Jeff Major, CreekWood’s managing member. "We look forward to being an important member of the community and providing good paying, long-term jobs for the local citizens.”

The company stated that it was issued a surface mining permit from the state in late April. In addition, CreekWood said it received its official MSHA Identification Number by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration last week – which the company says designates Shady Grove as a permitted mine site.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company’s announcement comes at the beginning of what should be a busy week:

• Lee County’s new Planning Commission will host a public meeting today at 5:30 p.m. to allow citizens to sound off on what they see as the county’s land use needs;

• Planning commission members will be on hand for a noon press conference Thursday to discuss the county’s Master Plan, zoning regulations and next week’s vote in Beat 13;