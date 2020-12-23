CreekWood starts new bid for Lee County granite quarry

The company that wanted to open a granite quarry near Opelika is looking at a new spot near Beulah.
CreekWood Resources has applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for an air emissions permit to operate a quarry on U.S. 29 North near Beans Mill, a few miles west of Beulah in an unincorporated part of Lee County. The permit stated that the company would crush, screen and stockpile granite there “for construction aggregate.”
The initial permit filing is dated Dec. 4, 2020, and no regulatory action has been taken yet. Lee County officials declined to comment on the matter Wednesday. A call to CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell has not been returned.
CreekWood stated in the ADEM permit application for the new site that emissions “will be controlled using wet suppression. Water will be primarily sourced/recycled from on-site stormwater management basins and a quarry sump. Although not anticipated, should the water supply used for wet suppression be interrupted and temporarily unavailable, the crushing plant would shut down until the water source was again available.”
The permit application can be read at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/Results.aspx?MasterID=54718.
Opelika fight
The company dropped an attempt to open a granite quarry near Opelika in the spring of 2020 after encountering fierce public opposition, as well as the city’s annexation of the proposed site to prevent such an operation near city schools and neighborhoods.
The company withdrew that permit application in March, just as state regulators were preparing to host a public hearing on the proposal.
“After review of the concerns presented by the community of Lee County and the city of Opelika regarding potential impacts to the Saugahatchee Creek watershed, CreekWood Resources has, at this time, elected to withdraw its current application for an Air Quality and NPDES permit with ADEM associated with its proposed granite quarry,” company officials announced at the time.
Public rumors began circulating in late summer that CreekWood was looking at other areas in northeast Lee County that were not as populated – or subject to local zoning laws. Beulah area citizens circulated a petition around the same time to oppose a new quarry and have received public support from Lee County commissioners.
Efforts by citizens organizing against the new proposal can be followed at www.facebook.com/protectbeulah.