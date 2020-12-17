$1,000 reward offered for information in Valley homicide

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the homicide of Matthew Misquistian Patton, who was killed in Valley on Nov. 29.

Patton’s body was found in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Nov. 29, and his death is being investigated as a homicide by the Valley Police Department, according to police.

Police said in a release that officers were dispatched at 7 a.m. to King Road near Fob James Drive and spoke to the passerby who had notified the dispatch.

Officers contacted Patton’s parents and learned he had left their house at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, police said.

Patton was last seen walking away from the Jet Pep gas station on Fob James Drive near I-85 Exit 77 at about 3:30 a.m. the morning of his death, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Patton after 3:30 a.m., or have knowledge of Patton's whereabouts or activities after 3:30 a.m., to notify the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers by using the free "P3 Tips" App, online at www.215stop.com, or call 334-215-STOP or 833-AL1-STOP.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.