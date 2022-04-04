10 arrested during drug and gambling raid by Opelika police and Lee County SWAT Team

The Opelika Police Department and Lee County SWAT Team recovered “a large amount of narcotics, firearms and gambling devices” on Saturday while executing a search warrant on a residence on Morgan Avenue, off South Long Street, according to a press release from the OPD.

Ten people were arrested on the scene.

Montavious Antwon Bulger, 35, of Opelika, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The following were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia: LeQuinton Obryan Alghanee, 34, from Auburn; Luevenia Ponepa Hughley, 41, from Opelika; and Steve Simpson, 33, from Opelika.

Lacey Tati Lewis, 38, from Opelika, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and simple gambling.

The following were charged with simple gambling: Quenteze Dernard Barnes, 46, from Salem; Shaneka Terell Butler, 41, from Opelika; Norris Ansley Morgan, 55, from Opelika; Olivia Denise Preston, 20, from Opelika; and Jawaskia Nigee Summers, 31, from Opelika.

In addition to the Lee County SWAT Team, the OPD credited the Aviation Unit of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office for helping to safely execute these warrants.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending, according to the release from OPD. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Vice & Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220, or the Secret Witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, and the OPD said that anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may do so.