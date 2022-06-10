16-year-old robbery suspect slipped out of handcuffs and made a break for it, Opelika police said

After conducting a search warrant that later turned into a foot pursuit, the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County SWAT Team have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile.

The search warrant took place on Friday at approximately 8 a.m. in the 2800 block of Lee Road 188 in Loachapoka, according to a report from OPD.

The juvenile was arrested on two counts of first-degree robbery, in relation to “incidents that previously occurred at a convenience store and in several mobile home parks off Pepperell Parkway,” according to the report.

Police said the suspect slipped out of the handcuffs while being transported to the police department. Upon arrival, the suspect fled on foot.

“During the initial pursuit, an Opelika Police officer was injured and lost sight of the suspect heading in the direction of Toomer Court around 9:20 a.m.,” police said.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the injury was non-life threatening and the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Opelika Captain Amerson said he transported the officer to the hospital and “everything checked out well.”

Law enforcement officers located the suspect after an extensive search and detained the suspect around 12:47 p.m. at a residence on Carver Avenue.

Police said the juvenile is now facing additional charges related to the escape.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

“The Opelika Police Department would like to thank the Lee County SWAT Team, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the ALEA Aviation Unit for their assistance,” the OPD release said.