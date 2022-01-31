16-year-old Valley student killed by accidental discharge of firearm

Over the weekend, a 16-year-old Valley student was killed in a shooting that witnesses said was the result of an accidental discharge of the firearm.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, around 5:30 p.m. the Valley Police Department says it was called to respond to a shooting at a residence in the 5800 block of 19th Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Antavious Walton, 16, from Valley, “unresponsive on the floor of his bedroom.”

Police said Walton received a single gunshot wound to the torso, and after the East Alabama Fire Department EMS arrived on the scene they found that Walton had died.

Valley police say investigators took over the case and interviewed witnesses and the shooter.

Police said the shooter, 17, told investigators that he was “attempting to unload the weapon when it fired and that the shooting was accidental.”

Charges are pending and this case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at 3234-756-5200.