On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.

No physical injuries resulted from the incident, police said.

After further investigation, police identified a 17-year-old juvenile as the suspected shooter. The juvenile was located and arrested on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of marijuana, second degree.

The juvenile suspect was transported and held at the Lee County Youth Development Center.