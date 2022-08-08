 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika.

Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release

Deputies arrived on the scene and entered the residence where they located a “33-year-old male who had suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the release.

The victim was unresponsive and Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced the victim “deceased at the scene,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

