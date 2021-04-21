$35,000 reward offered in cold case of LaFayette woman found dead in the trunk of her Daihatsu Charade

The state of Alabama, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and a family are collectively offering $35,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for murdering 27-year-old Elizabeth Spence in 1991.

Spence was reported missing from Lafayette on Jan. 2, 1991, before her car, a Daihatsu Charade, was found seven days later by a Montgomery Patrol Unit in the parking lot of a department store on the Atlanta Highway. Spence’s body was found inside the trunk of the car, according to CrimeStoppers.

The investigation is now being handled by the Montgomery District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force, and investigators are asking for information from anyone that lived in Lafayette or Montgomery at the time that may be able to help in this case, CrimeStoppers said.

The family of Spence is offering $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Spence’s murderer, and both the state of Alabama and CrimeStoppers are offering $5,000 each, according to CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers is asking anyone with information related to the murder of Spence to contact them at 334-215-STOP (7867) or at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

