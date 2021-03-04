A cool March night: Lauren Burk's last day unraveled

Lockhart’s wandering drive ended on the Auburn University campus, parking in the lot near Hinton Field behind a cluster of dorms. He backed into a parking space to hide his tag as he watched students go about their days. He returned to EAMC in Opelika after a police cruiser passed through the lot.

As classes ended for the day, Lauren talked with her father, James Burk, about her Spring Break plans and an upcoming dental appointment. She returned to McQuade’s dorm to hang out with the boy she had dated since high school.

“She napped, and I watched TV,” McQuade said.

As daylight faded, Lockhart returned to the Hinton Field lot.

After her catnap, Lauren prepared to leave for a study session with high school friend Michael De St. Aubin. The two planned to meet at the Ralph B. Draughon Library at 8:30 p.m. Minutes before she left, McQuade said the young couple argued about one of Lauren’s outfits. The couple would have spats, but always made up soon after, according to McQuade.

Lauren left McQuade and walked to her black 2001 Honda Civic, parked near the back of the lot beside a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee under the orange cast of street lamps.