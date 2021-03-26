'A crying shame': 140-year-old grave site dug up in Lee County, authorities search for 'scoundrels'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones said the slab covering Samuel Jones’ grave, which weighs hundreds of pounds, was damaged and removed before the grave itself was excavated.

“A good amount of soil was removed from the grave site. We’re not sure if the actual [body] was disturbed,” said Jones. “We’re working to determine whether that occurred, but that’s very possible.”

Jones said it was possible those involved in digging up the grave were looking for valuables interred with the body, though the possibility of actually finding anything valuable was unlikely.

Ward said this is the second time in the past year this particular grave was vandalized. An obelisk marking the grave of Samuel Jones was knocked over and broken in early 2020, and the grave had been dug up several feet into the ground in 2021, Ward said.

“The vandalism a year ago, they pushed over the obelisk, and those things are extremely heavy and it’s very difficult to get it back up,” Ward said. “The difference in this [incident] is the whole grave is gone.”

While law enforcement officials were unable to say whether or not the body of Samuel Jones was missing, Ward said, “Let me put it like this: Where Jones was laid to rest, there’s an empty hole. There’s nothing left. They took it all.”