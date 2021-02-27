Additional arrest made in shooting that claimed the life of 4-year-old Tuskegee boy

Another teen is facing charges in connection to a Feb. 13 shooting that claimed the life of 4-year-old Davion “Dae Dae” Tarver.

Emanuel Howard, Jr., 18, of Tuskegee, was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and attempted murder, police with the Tuskegee Police Department said.

Officers located and arrested Howard in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive, and he was placed in the Macon County Detention Facility on a $65,000 bond, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is the second arrest in connection to the shooting that took place on Pleasant Springs Drive. Joshua Washington, 18, of Tuskegee, was arrested Feb. 14 and later charged with capital murder after Tarver died from his injuries in Children’s Hospital in Birmingham Feb. 15, said police.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and Chief Loyd Jenkins told the Opelika-Auburn News that more arrests in connection to the case are expected.

The Tuskegee Police Department is asking anyone with more information on the case to contact them at 334-727-0200, the Tuskegee Police Department Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.