After 22 years, mother charged with her baby's death; mother's friend charged as well

Opelika police detectives have made two arrests in a homicide cold case from more than 22 years ago.

In April of this year, Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted by a Lee County grand jury on charges of murder in connection with the death of Hughley's baby. They were arrested earlier this month by U.S. Marshals.

On April 23, 2000, the Opelika Police Department and rescue personnel found 4-month-old Jarquavious Hughley dead after responding to the call of an unresponsive child in the 400 Block of Raintree Street.

Police said Hughley was in the care of his mother and Beaty.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner ruled the death to be homicide, according to the police report.

At the time of the incident, no charges were filed, but the Opelika detectives returned to the unsolved cold case to look for new information.

Detectives reviewed the facts with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and found enough evidence, after more than two decades, to present the case before a grand jury in April.

After looking at the evidence, the jury indicted Hughley and Beaty and charged each with murder, police said.

On Aug. 8, the U.S. Marshals arrested Beaty in Opelika and arrested Hughley in Dayton Beach, Fla.

Hughley was extradited back to Alabama on Saturday.

Police said Hughley is also facing a pending unrelated charge of chemical endangerment of a child from a separate case.