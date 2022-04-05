After being stabbed multiple times, ALEA officer apprehends suspect with the help of a 'Good Samaritan'

After being stabbed multiple times, a special agent from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation apprehended a suspect with the help of a “Good Samaritan,” police said.

On Monday afternoon Special Agent Don Carter was stabbed multiple times during an incident at 3915 U.S. 80 in Phenix City, according to the ALEA release.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in the release that Carter’s injuries are “believed to be non-life threatening.”

During the incident, police said Carter was able to apprehend the suspect with the help of a “Good Samaritan, who was also at the scene.”

In the release Taylor said the Good Samaritan “swiftly and bravely reacted” to assist Carter in the apprehension of the suspect after Carter was assaulted.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene and Carter was transported to the local area hospital for medical treatment.

“We are extremely relieved to hear that Special Agent Carter’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” Taylor said in the release. “SA Carter is a true professional and dedicated public servant; even while injured, he was able to courageously apprehend the subject while simultaneously ensuring the safety of the public. His valor, resolve and brave actions will continue to provide us all with an example of true heroism as we pray for a speedy recovery.

Additionally, I would like to personally thank the Good Samaritan who swiftly and bravely reacted to assist SA Carter, as well as the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, fellow ALEA personnel and other first responders who quickly responded to the scene to assist one of our own in a dire time of need.”